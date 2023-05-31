Ridesharing company Lyft has notified state regulators that it laid off 133 people at its Nashville office at the end of April.
The company announced plans to cut at least 1,000 employees, or about a quarter of its office workforce, last month. It was not clear at the time how departments or offices would be affected, though new CEO David Risher said the goal was to streamline Lyft’s business and focus on the core ridesharing offering.
“We need to be a faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers so we can deliver on this purpose,” Risher said, per TechCrunch. “And we need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth. We intend to use these savings to invest in competitive pricing, faster pick-up times, and better driver earnings. All of these require us to reduce our size and restructure how we’re organized.”
The filing says the Nashville layoffs were effective April 28 and that “affected employees are receiving pay and benefits in lieu of 60 days’ notice.”
In 2015, Lyft announced plans to open a Nashville customer service hub at 150 2nd Ave. N. with as many as 400 employees. By 2019, the company had nearly doubled that headcount, but as COVID-19 spread in 2020, Lyft laid off 143 employees in Nashville. The company received state funding as an incentive for opening the office in Tennessee.
The downtown building home to Lyft has sold twice in the past two years.
A Lyft official declined to comment.