Lyft

Ridesharing company Lyft has notified state regulators that it laid off 133 people at its Nashville office at the end of April.

The company announced plans to cut at least 1,000 employees, or about a quarter of its office workforce, last month. It was not clear at the time how departments or offices would be affected, though new CEO David Risher said the goal was to streamline Lyft’s business and focus on the core ridesharing offering.