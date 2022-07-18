TechnologyAdvice LLC officials announced Monday the company will undertake an expansion of its local headquarters and back-office operations, a move that will yield about 350 jobs.
As such, the 2006-founded company will more than double total employment across its operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the U.S.
The announcement comes not quite 12 months after TechnologyAdvice purchased TechRepublic, a trade platform formerly owned by Red Ventures (read here).
According to a release, the looming expansion will require a roughly $2.7 million investment from TechnologyAdvice, a business-to-business company that provides services related to marketing and data information.
Called Thrive Marketing Group until 2014, TechnologyAdvice will be able to introduce a new line of product offerings via the expansion. The company is located at 3343 Perimeter Hill Drive in Southeast Davidson County.
“We are proud to be a company founded in Tennessee and to grow our impact locally with top talent,” TechnologyAdvice founder and CEO Rob Bellenfant said in the release. “As our business and employee footprint expands across the globe, we remain committed to investing in the region and fostering growth in the community that gave us our start.”
Of note, Bellenfant owns the Fairgrounds Nashville-area building home to Nashville Software School and the Nashville Technology Council. The address is 500 Interstate Blvd. S.
Since 2018, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in more than 40,000 job commitments and approximately $7 billion in capital investment.
Stuart McWhorter, TNECD commissioner, called TechnologyAdvice “a hub for innovation and technology” in the release.
