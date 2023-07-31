Self-driving taxi company Cruise is bringing its cars to Nashville.
CEO Kyle Vogt said last week that the GM subsidiary had tapped Nashville as one of its first expansion markets beyond San Francisco. The company has also expanded to Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Miami.
Vogt said driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles will be seen on Nashville streets “in a few months.”
As part of its expansion to Nashville and other markets, Vogt said, the company has had to adjust for “unusual things like pedicabs, pedal taverns, and even donkeys.”
According to TechCrunch, Cruise typically enters a new market with test vehicles featuring a human operator. Later, the test vehicles lose the human operator and are available first to Cruise employees and then a larger group of users. As it awaits permitting in California, Cruise still does not charge for rides in San Francisco.
Incidents involving Cruise and other self-driving car startups are “skyrocketing” in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Ford tested its own self-driving car startup in Nashville last year before shutting down its Argo effort.