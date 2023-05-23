Dynamic Structures and Materials of Franklin is one of two companies being added to Sandia National Laboratories’ five-company mentor-protégé program.
Sandia is one of 17 U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories, and its mentorship program is designed to help advanced technology and national security startups grow.
As part of the program, DSM is eligible for on-site visits from Sandia experts, analysis, workshops, outreach events and other guidance, according to a release, plus the option to secure noncompetitive subcontracts from Sandia and the DOE worth up to $7 million.
The release notes that DSM, home to 15 employees, builds precision motion systems for extreme environments. One of its products helps make ultrasound tests more effective in dynamic environments such as battlefields. The company is also working to develop robotic components for heart surgeries, according to the release.
“We are excited to work with Sandia because it provides a level of manufacturing that will improve our company,” said DSM chief financial officer Jim Bickmore. “We will be able to get to the next level.”
The mentor-protégé program was launched in 2019.
“We need to have suppliers that can meet our schedule, quality and reliability requirements,” said Maria Galaviz, senior manager of product delivery value streams at Sandia. “It’s a perfect example of a partnership in design, supply chain and production. It’s a win-win-win situation.”