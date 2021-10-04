Conquest Cyber — a cyber security software-as-a-service company that provides managed security services, cyber risk advisory and digital transformation — announced the relocation of its headquarters to Nashville. The announcement comes after the company closed its headquarters in Miramar, Florida.
While the company already had a small presence in Nashville, the relocation of its headquarters will add 16 IT jobs to the market.
“Our family of companies has had a presence in the Nashville Metro for more than a decade but when Conquest Cyber was ready to step onto the national stage it was an easy choice to make Nashville our new home,” Conquest chair and president Jeffrey Engle said in a release.
The company kicked off their expansion with a charity event in Nashville at the end of August. Conquest Cyber partnered with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Nashville Food Project for the charity portion of their celebration, raising $10,000 for each, according to the company.
During the event Conquest also mentioned the launch of its newest product SCYOPS, a cybersecurity solution designed specifically for critical infrastructure and highly regulated industries, including health care, energy, finance and manufacturing. It utilizes a single dashboard to manage an entire cybersecurity program.
“In a world of increasingly complex rules and regulations, Conquest provides the tools and guidance companies need to stay compliant, make smart decisions, and maintain their competitive edge,” Engle said.
Established in 2008, Conquest was founded to address digital transformation challenges within cybersecurity. However, in 2018, when Engle took the helm of the company, refocused its offerings to include cyber resiliency in highly regulated industries such as defense.
In addition to its Nashville headquarters, the company will maintain two other offices in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, Texas.
“The talent, university systems and tech migration has made Nashville into a unique destination that still has the culture and people that give it a special place in the American heart,” said Engle. “The Conquest team has embraced our new city and, as expected, Nashville has welcomed us with open arms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.