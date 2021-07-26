A startup marketing identity authentication and background check services, among other offerings, and backed by a veteran local executive plans to hire more than 140 people in Franklin in the coming years.
Executives with Integrated Biometric Technology and state officials on Monday said IBT has picked the Franklin Park development to house its headquarters and operations center. The company, which plans to invest $2.3 million in the project, is led by Charles Carroll, who built a first version of IBT about 20 years ago as an alternative to traditional fingerprinting processes.
“Being part of the Williamson County community will greatly assist and enhance our future development and growth,” Carroll said in a statement Monday, adding that his venture will target the sports and entertainment sectors as well as government-contracted work.
Carroll has had his hand in the security and biometric markets for more than two decades. He launched the first version of IBT in 1999 and grew quickly in the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Then-publicly traded L-1 Identity Solutions acquired IBT in late 2005 in a deal worth more than $58 million.
Carroll stayed on with the company as it changed names. In recent years, he helped build the TSA PreCheck program and was senior vice president of identity and security at France-based Idemia, which has a Cool Springs office up the road from where Carroll and his IBT team are setting up shop. Idemia is the successor to a company that in 2011 bought L-1 Identity Solutions.
IBT is receiving some state tax incentives to grow its Franklin operation. Details of those were not immediately available Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.