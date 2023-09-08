Federal prosecutors this week unsealed multiple indictments charging Russian hackers with targeting government agencies and businesses in the Nashville area.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the ransomware deployed between 2020 and 2022 affected victims in 47 states and 31 countries.
In the Middle District of Tennessee, two businesses and one government agency, all unnamed, are listed as victims.
According to the indictment, a Nashville-area government agency was successfully hacked by the Russian group and eventually paid $174,000 in cryptocurrency to retrieve its files, including those related to police and emergency services.
The hacker group allegedly demanded $950,000 in cryptocurrency to return access to one local business' computer systems. The business paid $460,000 to avoid the publication of its files.
Another Nashville-area business refused a $3 million ransom demand and saw its annual audit and 401(k) files published online.
“The conspirators who developed and deployed Conti ransomware victimized businesses, governments, and non-profits around the world, including a sheriff’s office and an emergency medical service in Tennessee,” Henry Leventis, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a release. “We will continue to use the full power of this office to ensure that hackers can no longer hide behind their computer screens and to hold them accountable.”