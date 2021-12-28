This year saw several tech companies move from other states to the Nashville area, and Nashville Post readers were interested in more than just big names like Oracle.
Here are our Top 10 most popular tech stories of 2021:
1. Boston tech company relocates to Nashville
2. Cybersecurity firm moves HQ to Gulch
3. More details of Oracle River North plan surface
4. Built lands $88M in funding
5. ‘We will have a true melting pot of talent’
6. Paris IT company to create 500 local jobs
8. Former NTC chief takes over at DevDigital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.