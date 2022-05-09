A. Marshall Hospitality has announced it will open by year’s end a Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant in Cullman, Alabama, the Franklin-based hospitality company’s first non-Tennessee location.
According to a release, the Cullman Puckett’s will be located in a building once home to a Ruby Tuesday’s and will join sister restaurants in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge. As such it will be the seventh Puckett’s.
AMH also owns and operates Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon's New South and Scout's Pub, for a collective 10 businesses with a physical presence. The group is joined by sister business Puckett's Trolley and Puckett's Catering and Events.
In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, AMH was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies.
Of note, AMH owners Jan Marshall and Andy Marshall are long-time friends with a group of Cullman women who began visiting the Tennessee Puckett’s 15 years ago.
“These ladies brought many of their families and neighbors to our restaurants,” Andy Marshall said in the release. “We’ve even had a menu item named in their honor. We have often thought that the Cullman area would be a great place to have a Puckett’s. Now it’s happening and we look forward to being a part of Cullman.”
The AMH design team has tapped Alabama State Sen. Garlan Gudger to assist with the redesign of the former Ruby Tuesday’s building. Gudger, who owns Southern Accents Architectural Antiques and has a long-standing business relationship with AMH, was involved in the interior decoration of Puckett’s Pigeon Forge, the release notes.
Puckett’s, which specializes in Memphis-style barbecue, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week from its future Cullman locale. In addition, it will feature regular live music.
Cullman’s city population was estimated to be about 18,000 as of the 2020 U.S. census.
The future Puckett’s will sit at 6076 Alabama Highway 157 North West.
“The location on Highway 157 allows [Puckett’s] to serve residents in our community but also to target the thousands of travelers on Interstate 65 daily,” Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said in the release. “It is great to see a vacant building repurposed and we look forward to the opening of Puckett’s later this year.”
