World of Beer Bar and Kitchen, a U.S. restaurant chain known for locations that offer up to 300 craft ales and lagers, has tapped Midtown for its first Tennessee location.
According to company officials, the future WOB will be located in the ground-level retail space of mixed-use building 2010 West End and is expected to open in 2023. The restaurant will be the first commercial tenant in the 25-story tower.
Based in Tampa and founded in 2007 by Pensacola natives Matt LaFon and Scott Zepp as the nation’s craft beer scene was still modest — but poised to explode — WOB offers locations in the United States, China and South Korea. Its taverns offer up to 50 beers on tap, in addition to hundreds more in cans and bottles.
In 2018, the company hired former Raymond James investment banker Kevin MacCormack as CFO, and Hard Rock International executive James Buell as vice president of marketing, businessobserverfl.com reported at the time.
World of Beer Franchising Inc. President and CEO Paul Avery is a former executive at the Outback Steakhouse parent company.
World of Beer operates about 70 locations and is planning to open in Dallas and Daytona Beach, among other cities. The restaurants are found primarily in Florida, with North Carolina and Texas also offering multiple locations. The concept can also be found in Ohio, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, California, Indiana, New York, Alabama and Connecticut.
The city with a WOB and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Louisville.
2010 West End, located next to Graduate Hotel Nashville and across the street from the Cathedral of the Incarnation, opened in 2021 before selling for $158.72 million in January to an LLC affiliated with New York-based Nazare Capital (read here).
Chicago-based CA Ventures, which paid $5.3 million for the 0.8-acre property in 2018 and redeveloped it with the apartment tower (a building home to Taco Bell, among others, once sat on the property), was the seller.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.