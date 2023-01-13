San Antonio-based High Street Wine Co. has tapped The Gulch for its first Tennessee location.

According to online real estate publication NashvilleNowNext, the Texas wine bar and wine retail shop concept will operate from mixed-use Modera Gulch (read here). Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential continues to oversee construction of the 15-story tower, located at 810 Division St. A year’s end completion (the Post previously reported early 2023) is being eyed.

