San Antonio-based High Street Wine Co. has tapped The Gulch for its first Tennessee location.
According to online real estate publication NashvilleNowNext, the Texas wine bar and wine retail shop concept will operate from mixed-use Modera Gulch (read here). Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential continues to oversee construction of the 15-story tower, located at 810 Division St. A year’s end completion (the Post previously reported early 2023) is being eyed.
Within the residential and retail tower, High Street Wine Co. will join a taproom to be owned and operated by Asheville, North Carolina-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing (read here).
According to its website, High Street Wine Co. offers a menu that lends itself to wine: seafood, chocolate, flatbreads, cheeses and charcuterie. Glasses of wine range from $7 to $16.
NashvilleNowNext reports Ojas Partners agents Lizzy LeBlue and Elman Freeman represented Mill Creek on the lease transaction. Liz Craig of the local office of Cushman & Wakefield represented High Street Wine Co.
NashvilleNowNext reports both High Street Wine Co. and Hi-Wire Brewing will front Ninth Avenue North. The building offers five other retail spaces.
Once construction is completed, Modera Gulch, which sits adjacent to the back of the building home to Party Fowl, will offer 378 residential units, 18,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial/retail space and 532 parking spaces. The local office of Raleigh-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Atlanta-based land-planning and architecture company Cooper Carry are participating.
Mill Creek paid $19 million for the roughly 1.4-acre property.
“We're excited to welcome High Street Wine Co. to Modera Gulch," Luca Barber, Nashville-based senior management director for Mill Creek, emailed the Post. "High Street's elevated wine bar will serve as a great amenity for our residents as well as an exciting new restaurant for Nashville."