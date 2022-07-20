H.G. Hill Realty Company announced Wednesday that upscale kitchenware retailer Williams-Sonoma will open a location in Hill Center Green Hills in early 2023.
According to a release, the future store will occupy about 5,500 square feet of space in a building positioned at the northeast corner of the retail center and adjacent to fellow Williams-Sonoma Inc. brand portfolio member Pottery Barn. The address is 4011 Hillsboro Pike.
Relatedly, the Williams-Sonoma located nearby at The Mall at Green Hills eventually will cease operations, though a closing date has not been announced. Pottery Barn also once operated at the mall.
Terms of the lease between San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Hill Realty are not being disclosed.
The future store will feature cookware, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar items, cookbooks, furniture, lighting and decorative accessories.
In the general area, Cool Springs Galleria also offers a Williams-Sonoma.
“We are pleased to welcome Williams Sonoma to Hill Center Green Hills,” Jimmy Granbery, H.G. Hill Realty Company chair and CEO, said in the release. “As with all of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. brands, the Williams-Sonoma store personifies the quality retailer we envisioned when we opened our lifestyle center in 2007.”
Williams-Sonoma Inc. ranks among the largest e-commerce retailers in the U.S. and as one of the world’s most prominent multi-channel specialty retailers, according to industry publication Furniture Today. The company generated about $8.24 billion in revenue in roughly 544 stores in 2021.
Hill Center Green Hills is anchored by Anthropologie and Whole Foods and offers more than 20 specialty shops and several restaurants. Restaurateur Sam Fox will open Doughbird Pizza & Chicken this fall in the former California Pizza Kitchen space (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In