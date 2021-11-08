A Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is planned for a West Nashville building last accommodating an O’Charley’s.
The building is located at 17 White Bridge Road.
If operational today, this would be Nashville’s fourth Chuy’s, joining locations in Midtown (pictured), Opry Mills and Maryland Farms (which sits in the Davidson County segment of Brentwood). Of note, the Brentwood building home also once offered an O’Charley’s. Williamson County offers a Chuy’s in Cool Springs.
Officials with Austin-based Chuy’s could not be reached for comment. However, a Metro document lists Chuy’s White Bridge. Nashville-based engineering Civil Site Design Group is listed on the document.
A Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting with the Metro Planning Commission is slated, at which a final site plan request will be made.
O’Charley’s on White Bridge Road is believed to have closed in late summer.
Founded in 1982, Chuy’s operates approximately 100 restaurants in 18 states. In addition to the Nashville-area locations, Chuy’s can be found in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Murfreesboro.
New York City-based ZE Sidco TN Realty LLC owns the 17 White Bridge Road property. That entity, specific information about which the Post has been unable to determine, paid $13.95 million in March 2019 for a One Hundred Oaks area building O’Charley’s once owned.
Charles “Sonny” Watkins founded O'Charley's in 1971, with the first restaurant operating on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt University.
