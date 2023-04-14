A local veteran bar owner is planning a concept for the space last home to  recently closed Mexican restaurant El Paseo Cantina in The Nations.

Michael Hanlin, who previously owned Piranha’s in downtown Nashville, plans to open neighborhood restaurant and bar Field House Tavern in the space by June. The address is 905 51st Ave. N., with the property located across 51st Avenue from micro-brewery Harding House.

