A Thai restaurant is slated for North Nashville’s McKissack Park neighborhood.

According to a sign permit application, A-ROI By Smiley Thai will take space in a mixed-use building located at 2700 Clifton Ave., about four blocks west of the warehouse accommodating both Blackstone Brewing and Nashville Brewing Company.

