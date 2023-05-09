A Thai restaurant is slated for North Nashville’s McKissack Park neighborhood.
According to a sign permit application, A-ROI By Smiley Thai will take space in a mixed-use building located at 2700 Clifton Ave., about four blocks west of the warehouse accommodating both Blackstone Brewing and Nashville Brewing Company.
Nashville’s E3 Construction Services developed the site with the building, called Thrive at City Heights. The structure offers ground-level retail space and 31 condominiums.
John H. Eldridge III, E3 founder said he expects the Thai restaurant to be open in July. It will offer outdoor seating, he added. A Smiley Thai and Sushi operates in Mt. Juliet.
Lebanon’s Witt Signs is handling the signage work, the permit notes.
A-ROI By Smiley Thai seemingly will be the second commercial tenant to operate from the building. The first is Retrograde Coffee, the build-out of which is expected to be completed in July.