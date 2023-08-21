A sushi restaurant is planned for the Gulch building long home to café Barista Parlor Golden Sound.
The Asian restaurant, a name and other details about which are unclear, will operate at 610 Magazine St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
A sushi restaurant is planned for the Gulch building long home to café Barista Parlor Golden Sound.
The Asian restaurant, a name and other details about which are unclear, will operate at 610 Magazine St.
According to a permit with a value of $1.5 million, Franklin’s Remick Architecture will handle the design work. The permit notes the space will be renovated only and not altered.
Via an LLC, MarketStreet Enterprises owns the property, having paid about $4.42 million for it in February 2022 (read here). The seller in the deal was Black Keys frontman and guitarist Dan Auerbach, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Barista Parlor Golden Sound no longer operates from the building, which sits on 0.25-acres and once housed a recording studio. Barista Parlor opened in the structure in 2012 and will soon reopen nearby at Paseo South Gulch (read here).
Asian restaurant Otaku Ramen operates nearby at 1104 Division St. in mixed-use building Icon.
Officials MarketStreet Enterprises, which the Metro Development and Housing Agency tapped in the late 1990s as the Gulch “master developer,” could not be reached for comment. The company is seeing construction completion nearing on an adjacent building, with an address of 609 Overton St., and to house Spanish restaurant Iberian Pig (read here).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.