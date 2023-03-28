New York Butcher Shoppe, a specialty grocery store chain based in South Carolina, is slated to open in late summer in Green Hills.
According to a permit application, the gourmet market will take space in a mixed-use building located at 2002 Richard Jones Road and perhaps best recognized as the home of Green Hills Grille, among other retail and office businesses.
This will be Tennessee’s first New York Butcher Shoppe, which currently operates 25 locations in six states. The city in which the brand is offered and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Birmingham.
New York Butcher Shoppe offers fresh meats, prepared meals, wine, cheeses and some international grocery items (among other specialties). The chain also can provide catering services. The Green Hills store will offer a deli, according to spokesperson Matt Kormylo.
"We're excited to bring rare quality and well-done service to the Nashville area,” Kormylo said.
Founded in 1999 by a Brooklyn couple, the parent company of New York Butcher Shoppe is headquartered in Greenville, S.C.
Nashville’s Daniels + Chandler Architects is handling the design of the approximately 1,450-square-foot space, which was last home to a Which Wich sandwich shop.
An LLC affiliated with Brookside Properties owns the building in which New York Butcher Shoppe will operate, seemingly having paid $6 million for it in 1986, Metro records show. Brookside Properties operates its office from the structure’s second floor.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.