New York Butcher Shoppe, a specialty grocery store chain based in South Carolina, is slated to open in late summer in Green Hills.

According to a permit application, the gourmet market will take space in a mixed-use building located at 2002 Richard Jones Road and perhaps best recognized as the home of Green Hills Grille, among other retail and office businesses.

2002

2002 Richard Jones Road

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.