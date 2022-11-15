West Coast chain Dutch Bros Coffee is eyeing a late 2023 opening at a busy South Davidson County intersection for what will be its fourth Davidson County location.
According to a permit application submitted to Metro, the to-be-constructed freestanding building to accommodate the café will have an address of 5433 Nolensville Pike. It will be located on a property owned by Nashville-based Hill Realty Company, which continues to supplement its various older suburban properties in the area with mixed-use urban developments near the city's central core (read here).
The application comes about 12 months after Dutch Bros Coffee received a permit, valued at about $128,000, to operate in the Rivergate Mall area of Madison at 1713-15 Gallatin Pike N. in a building last home to a Logan’s Roadhouse. Brentwood-based H. Michael Hindman Architects is handling the design work, with the shop to open in early 2023, according to Rilynn Davis, Dutch Bros spokesperson.
Dutch Bros Coffee also operates in Hermitage (at 4001 Lebanon Pike in the Hermitage Business Center) and in Smyrna. In addition, a Dutch Bros is planned for 310 W. Trinity Lane and for Sam Ridley Parkway, also in Smyrna, both of which are slated to open in 2023.
Also, two Dutch Bros operate in Gallatin, according to the company website.
Davis said the Nolensville Road shop is tentatively slated to open by this time next year.
Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane Boersma and Travis Boersma. The café chain is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, and offers about 650 locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Tennessee, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arizona.
