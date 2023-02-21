SoBro mixed-use tower Encore seemingly is slated for a PJ’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based chain perhaps known best for its beignets, blueberry muffins and granita frozen coffee.

The PJ’s will take the space most recently home to a since-closed Starbucks.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.