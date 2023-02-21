SoBro mixed-use tower Encore seemingly is slated for a PJ’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based chain perhaps known best for its beignets, blueberry muffins and granita frozen coffee.
The PJ’s will take the space most recently home to a since-closed Starbucks.
This will be Nashville’s second PJ’s, joining a downtown cafe located at Philips Plaza at 414 Union St.
Moby Coffee, details about which the Post was unable to determine, is temporarily operating from the ex-Starbucks space. Sources said PJ’s Coffee officials are finalizing details related to leasing the space. The company could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date.
PJ’s Coffee offers various coffees, teas, pastries, wraps and sandwiches.
Nashville Business Journal first reported the Encore Starbucks and three sister businesses would close Feb. 17. New York City-based private investment firm Manhattan Capital LLC operated the four as a licensed franchisee.
NBJ reports Starbucks, citing a company spokesperson, ceased its business relationship with Manhattan Capital due to non-payment considerations.
The other three Manhattan Capital Starbucks that have closed were located at Icon at the Gulch (602 12th Ave. S.) HCA Capitol View (1040 Charlotte Ave.) and TriStar Centennial Tower Atrium (2300 Patterson St.) in Midtown.
The Encore Starbucks opened in summer 2017 and took the space previously home to Steadfast Commons café, which closed in July 2016 after having been open less than a year.
Atlanta-based Novare and Giarratana Nashville LLC co-developed the site with the 20-story Encore, which includes 333 condo units and multiple other retail and restaurant spaces.