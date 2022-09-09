Slim&Huskys.jpg

From left: Emanuel Reed, Clint Gray and Derrick Moore

Growing locally based chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is expanding again, this time to Midtown.

Nashville Business Journal reports that the local business is set to open an outpost at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, though an opening date is so far unknown. Two of the company’s founders were born at the hospital, Slim & Husky’s noted in a social media post.

