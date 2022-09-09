Growing locally based chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is expanding again, this time to Midtown.
Nashville Business Journal reports that the local business is set to open an outpost at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, though an opening date is so far unknown. Two of the company’s founders were born at the hospital, Slim & Husky’s noted in a social media post.
Slim & Husky’s was founded in 2015 in North Nashville and has since grown to six Tennessee locations, two Georgia locations, one California location and a planned Alabama location.
The Post named co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed some of the CEOs of the Year earlier this year in part for their ability to grow the hospitality business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In