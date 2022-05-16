Allbirds, a New Zealand-American company that sells what it bills as environmentally friendly footwear, has opened its first Nashville retail store at the Mall at Green Hills.
The 3,259-square-foot retail store is the brand’s 42nd, with locations across North America, Asia and Europe. Coach, a retailer focused on handbags and wallets, previously operated from the space.
In 2014, Tim Brown, a former professional soccer player in New Zealand, partnered with engineer and renewables expert Joey Zwillinger to create Allbirds. The brand launched in March 2016.
To get the company operational, Brown raised $119,000 on Kickstarter. He was also sponsored by various shoe companies.
Allbirds shoes use natural materials instead of petroleum-based synthetic fibres, with its shoes of either merino wool or tree fabric (view Brown in a 2021 on-line interview with news source GV here).
The Allbirds store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The Mall at Green Hills is located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.