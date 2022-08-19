Shaq

Shaquille O'Neal

Big Chicken, the Las Vegas-based fast-casual chicken concept co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced Thursday that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurants in Tennessee.

According to a release, local restaurateur Jim Richards will serve as franchisee, with 10 locations slated for Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The release does not note specific locales or opening dates. Richards is targeting Nashville as the first city and a summer opening.

