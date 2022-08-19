Big Chicken, the Las Vegas-based fast-casual chicken concept co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced Thursday that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurants in Tennessee.
According to a release, local restaurateur Jim Richards will serve as franchisee, with 10 locations slated for Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The release does not note specific locales or opening dates. Richards is targeting Nashville as the first city and a summer opening.
Previously, Richards served 10 years as the vice president of franchise services for Krystal before launching GPR Hospitality LLC. Via that entity, he owns and operates 13 Five Guys restaurants in Tennessee and North Georgia as well as Fiamma Pizza Company with partner Brion Voges.
Richards, Voges and business partners and associates Andrew Gardner, Bruce Bowman and Rodney Hutson will operate the future Big Chicken locations in Tennessee.
“With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” Richards said in the release. “The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who’s lived in the area for over 40 years, I’m confident we’ll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.”
Along with O’Neal, the Big Chicken ownership group partners are New York-based Authentic Brands (which owns Sports Illustrated, Brooks Brother and Reebok, among others) and Las Vegas-based JRS Hospitality (which owns entertainment venues such as Cabo Wabo, Hexx and Beer Park).
Since the announcement of Big Chicken’s franchising initiative in 2021, the brand has established more than 150 locations in its development pipeline. Its first franchised location is set to open this month in Dayton, Ohio, with additional restaurants slated for (in addition to Tennessee) Illinois, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Idaho, Utah and Nevada.
Big Chicken operates company-owned locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Austin, as well as on two Carnival Cruise ships.
The Big Chicken chain is not to be confused with The Big Chicken, a KFC-affiliated restaurant located in Marietta, Georgia, and recognized for a roughly 55-foot-tall chicken-esque exterior design element.
One of professional basketball’s all-time greatest players, the 50-year-old O’Neal is known for his work as an NBA analyst for TNT. He also has worked as a reserve police officer, a rapper and an actor.
