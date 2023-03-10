A pizza restaurant is slated to join Urban Dog Bar in The Nations this summer.
A pizza restaurant is slated to join Urban Dog Bar in The Nations this summer.
Carlsbad Pizza Co. will take space in a building located at 5701 Centennial Blvd. and set for an upgrade.
The Post was unable to determine the owner of the future business
According to a permit application, Nashville-based Stiles Architect (Mark Watson and Mike Stiles) will handle design. The permit offers a value of $150,000.
The Post was unable to determine any other details.
As the Post reported in January, wife and husband Rebecca Gauthier and Austin Gauthier will operate Urban Dog Bar in the building (read here). A late-summer opening is eyed for that business.
A source who asked to go unnamed said building owner Zachary Mayer, who paid $2.8 million for the triangle-shaped 1.04-acre property via an LLC in June 2022, plans a third business for the building.
Two structures on the site were previously razed, with the three buildings having collectively housed Autogate, Jenkins Welding and Power Wash Store of Nashville.
The Nations is home to other pizza-focused restaurants including Midnight Oil, Nicky’s Coal Fired and Rock’n Dough Pizza and Brewery,
The property at which Carlsbad Pizza Co. will operate is located within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.
