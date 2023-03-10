Urban Dog Bar

The building to house Carlsbad Pizza Co. is seen at top.

 Courtesy of Zachary Mayer, Stiles Architect

A pizza restaurant is slated to join Urban Dog Bar in The Nations this summer.

Carlsbad Pizza Co. will take space in a building located at 5701 Centennial Blvd. and set for an upgrade.

