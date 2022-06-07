Pennsylvania convenience market chain Wawa is eyeing a Nashville presence by 2025.
According to a release, the company does not yet have a location finalized. However, it says the local market could accommodate up to 40 stores in the future.
Founded in 1964, Wawa is based in the town from which its name derives (and near Philadelphia).
Wawa is set to have opened 54 new stores by year’s end. The markets offer, among other items, prepared foods, coffee, gas and ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Forbes.com ranked Wawa No. 29 of America’s largest private companies in 2021, a year in which Wawa posted revenue of $11 billion.
“We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond,” John Poplawski, Wawa vice president of real estate, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.