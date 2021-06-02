Grace Loves Lace will open in late July in 12South, the first Nashville (and Tennessee) location of the Gold Coast, Australia-based wedding dress retailer.
The Nashville opening will mark Grace Loves Lace’s 16th showroom globally – part of a major brick-and-mortar expansion – including the launch of a space in Boston in June, Phoenix in March and Miami, Denver and Seattle late last year.
Grace Loves Lace Nashville will be located at 2222 12th Ave. S. The direct-to-consumer start-up established a presence within the bridal fashion industry after one of its gowns was pinned more than 2.5 million times.
Megan Ziems serves as Grace Loves Lace founder and creative director.
“In many ways, it’s all about creating a truly Australian vibe — laid-back living at its finest, which we know Nashville loves,” Ziems said in the release. “Appointments at Grace are complimentary. We encourage lots of photos and allow our guests to try on multiple gowns, all while enjoying the experience with loved ones. Our appointments are personalized, comfortable and stress-free, which is what sets us apart from our competitors.”
Trevecca’s last living president emeritus dies at 99
Dr. Homer J. Adams, the ninth president of Trevecca Nazarene University (serving from 1979 to 1991) and the school’s last living president emeritus, has died.
Adams was about 30 days shy of his 100th birthday upon his death.
A release from TNU notes a member of Adams’ family has attended Trevecca in every decade since 1913, when his parents sold their farm in Alabama and came to study with Treveccas founder Rev. J.O. McClurkan.
Adams himself began attending Trevecca High School in 1939, then attended Trevecca College from 1940-1943. He entered the U.S. Navy, married and returned to Trevecca College to graduate in the class of 1947. Adams studied at Peabody College until 1953, eventually earning a master’s and a doctoral degree in history. He was named to the Trevecca College faculty as a professor of history in 1954.
In 1967, Adams was appointed dean of DeKalb College in Atlanta.
“While his earned degree is in history, Dr. Adams possessed a high familiarity with common sense,” Dr. Dan Boone, Trevecca’s current president, said in the release. “He was a leader grounded in God, gracious among people, and wise in guiding an institution. The consummate churchman, he served God through education. I miss my friend. He always seemed to know what it was like to walk in my shoes.”
Adams and his wife established the Homer and Bea Adams Scholarship in 2001 to assist TNU students.
Gifts given in memory of Adams can be made to the Adams Scholarship Fund at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Zander Insurance recognized
Nashville-based Zander Insurance, which bills itself as one of the country’s largest independent insurance agencies, has received several awards from insurance companies.
The companies include Traveler’s Insurance, Auto-Owners Insurance, Safeco Insurance (part of Liberty Mutual), Encompass, Progressive, Grange Insurances, The Hartford, Protective Life Insurance, Assurity and Lincoln Financial Group.
“Despite a year of tremendous uncertainty, we have helped individuals and families experience some peace of mind knowing they are covered if the unexpected happens,” Jeff Zander, company CEO, said in the release.
A fourth-generation family business, Zander has been serving clients for nearly 100 years. The company offers insurance lines that include term life, long-term disability, identity theft protection, auto, homeowners, commercial and benefits.
As part of an employee stock ownership plan, 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings.
