The holding company for O’Charley’s and a number of other restaurant concepts has promoted to chief supply chain officer an executive who joined the company two and a half years ago.
Mark Spurgin had been a senior vice president at Restaurant Growth Services — which recently changed its name from American Blue Ribbon Holdings — since coming aboard in December 2018 from The Cheesecake Factory. Before that, he spent seven years at Bloomin’ Brands, the parent of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, among others.
“This promotion is a well-earned recognition of Mark’s meaningful and significant contributions to our brands during his tenure, particularly in navigating the unimaginable challenges of the last year,” said Craig Barber, CEO of Restaurant Growth Services. “We are blessed to have Mark as part of our senior leadership team with absolute confidence he will continue to create value for the brands supported by RGS through his best-in-class supply chain leadership.”
Restaurant Growth Services is headquartered near 100 Oaks and runs more than 400 locations of O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurant & Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square and also owns Legendary Baking. An entity housing Village Inn, Bakers Square and Legendary last year restructured and streamlined its operations via a Chapter 11 filing.
“Helping Restaurant Growth Services and our 400-plus units not only successfully navigate the pandemic but emerge stronger has been the pinnacle of my career,” Spurgin said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Craig for the opportunity to share a significant role through RGS for our strong brands and look forward to continuing to work alongside him along with others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.