New York-based Blind Barber announced Tuesday it plans to open in spring 2023 in the Antiques Buildings at Paseo South Gulch, the concept’s first location in the South.

Founded in 2010 in Manhattan’s East Village by Matt Breen and Josh Boyd, the high-end barbershop bills itself as combining both classic and modern services and décor, while also operating in Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Philadelphia Phillies baseball star Bryce Harper is a co-owner in the business.

Blind Barber art

