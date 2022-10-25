New York-based Blind Barber announced Tuesday it plans to open in spring 2023 in the Antiques Buildings at Paseo South Gulch, the concept’s first location in the South.
Founded in 2010 in Manhattan’s East Village by Matt Breen and Josh Boyd, the high-end barbershop bills itself as combining both classic and modern services and décor, while also operating in Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Philadelphia Phillies baseball star Bryce Harper is a co-owner in the business.
Of note, the back portion of the future Blind Barber, like those of its sister operations, will offer a cocktail lounge.
Terms of the lease with Paseo South Gulch developer and owner SomeraRoad and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed.
Blind Barber offers a standard cut for $55, which comes with a complimentary alcoholic beverage. The business also is known for its product line.
With the landing of Blind Barber, the Antiques Building (see here) is fully leased. Specifically, the barbershop is taking 3,300 square feet of space facing Eighth Avenue South and will join GoodVets (which is operational) and future tenants Two Hands, a New York City-based all-day café founded and run by native Australians, and local Mexican restaurant Maiz de la Vida (which will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Paseo).
“We have long targeted the Nashville market as key to our expansion plan,” Breen said in the release. “SomeraRoad has been a critical partner for us in making it happen. Their vision for Paseo is precisely what we were seeking; a vibrant and creative destination where we can build a community.”
Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad principal and co-head of acquisitions, said the Antiques Building businesses “will act as a cornerstone for Paseo.”
Rising next to the masonry structure is the 16-story Prima, to offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail (read here). In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower to rise 30 stories and with 396 units and ground-floor retail
Paseo will also feature a building 30-story tower with hotel and condo spaces and a 28-floor office and retail structure.
The towers will join the reinvented The Bill Voorhees Company Building. Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners manages retail leasing for SomeraRoad.
“Blind Barber is the perfect addition, contributing a service executed in an original and exciting way,” Reeser said.
The Antiques Building also includes 26,000 square feet of office space targeting creative companies, while the Voorhees Building offers about 58,000 square feet of office space with 12,000-square-foot floor plates.
The local office of Cushman & Wakefield is overseeing the leasing of Paseo South Gulch office space.