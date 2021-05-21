Work is set to begin on the future Midtown building to accommodate Velvet Taco.
The Dallas-based fast-casual concept will operate at 1911 Broadway, a site that previously featured a since-razed building home to Rack Room and Blue Bar. According to a permit valued at about $380,000, Franklin-based Venture Construction will oversee the job. No rendering for the future building seemingly has been released.
The start of construction comes as a Velvet Taco, Nashville’s first, recently opened in The Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway. Founded in 2011, the concept has locations in San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Clay Dover serves as CEO.
Pennington Distillery wins big at San Francisco competition
Multiple Nashville-area distilleries captured awards at the recent 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with Pennington Distilling Company's Davidson Reserve specifically earning two double gold medals and two gold medals.
According to a release, winning medals were Pennington’s Davidson Reserve Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey, both single barrel and small batch; Davidson Reserve Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey; and Davidson Reserve Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey.
All functions of the production process of Davidson Reserve are handled on-site, with Pennington one of Tennessee only distilleries to do such, according to the release. In addition, Davidson Reserve is one of the first distilleries in the state to receive the "bottled-in-bond" designation given since alcoholic beverage laws were changed in 2009.
“Our Davidson Reserve Whiskies continue to resonate with whiskey lovers across the U.S.,” Jenny Pennington and Jeff Pennington, who founded their company in 2011, said in the release. “We are very proud of our entire team that has worked hard to make Davidson Reserve known as an award-winning whiskey on a national stage.”
Other winners at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition were as follows:
• Stillhouse, Columbia, Best of Class, Corn Whiskey
• Nashville Barrel Co. Double Gold, single barrel, straight rye whiskey and small batch rye blend both won golds
• Uncle Nearest, Best in Class for Tennessee Whiskey for the 1820 Premium Single Barrel Whiskey
• Nelson Green Brier, Tennessee Whiskey category, silver medal
• Corsair Distillery, Gold “Other Single Malt Whiskey” Triple Smoke and Double Gold for Dark Rye
• Bringle, Double Gold and an Innovation Award for the packaging, 15-year-old Pitmaster Reserve
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.