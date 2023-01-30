Virgin Hotels Nashville has announced that Adam Terhune will serve as chef at Commons Club, the brand’s flagship restaurant concept.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Terhune has worked with Julia Sullivan, executive chef and co-owner of Henrietta Red, and Julia Jaksic, executive chef and owner of Cafe Roze and Roze Pony. In addition, Terhune worked and trained at True Food Kitchen, a restaurant chain focused on the anti-inflammatory food pyramid by Andrew Weil.

