Virgin Hotels Nashville has announced that Adam Terhune will serve as chef at Commons Club, the brand’s flagship restaurant concept.
Born and raised in Kentucky, Terhune has worked with Julia Sullivan, executive chef and co-owner of Henrietta Red, and Julia Jaksic, executive chef and owner of Cafe Roze and Roze Pony. In addition, Terhune worked and trained at True Food Kitchen, a restaurant chain focused on the anti-inflammatory food pyramid by Andrew Weil.
“Southern cooking is in my DNA,” Terhune said in the release. “My fondest memories with my grandmother were spent in the kitchen. Taking some of those recipes and lessons she taught me is my way of honoring her every day.”
Commons Club offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and is located at 1 Music Square W.
Indian cuisine pop-up Kallooriville opens at Belmont
South Indian cuisine pop-up Kallooriville is now open on the Belmont University campus.
According to a release, Kallooriville is open for lunch and dinner, Sundays through Fridays, 11-8 p.m.
Nashville entrepreneurs Niroop Prabhakar of 615Chutney and Kesav Govindan of Café India own and operate Kallooriville, located within the Mesa Komal Café space in the Curb Center and deriving its name from the Southern Indian and Sri Lankan language Tamil, with “kalloori” meaning “college.”
Conexión Américas and Sodexo teamed with the university on the Mesa Komal Café effort, the release notes.
The Kallooriville menu feature curries, biryanis and other traditional South Indian fares to increase cultural awareness on campus as part of the larger Mesa Komal and Conexión Américas mission.
“We thank the incredible teams from Café India, Belmont Dining, Mesa Komal Café and Conexión Américas for an amazing opportunity to bring nostalgic college-style Indian street food to Nashville,” the 615Chutney team posted on its Instagram page.
Conexión Américas is a nonprofit co-founded by Belmont alumnus and professor of management and entrepreneurship, Dr. José González. In September 2022, Mesa Komal Café opened a permanent retail home on Belmont’s campus, hosting minority-owned businesses on rotation.
Colorado Springs-based Toastique, billed as a “gourmet toast, juice and smoothie franchise,” has announced it will open a Nashville location.
A release does not offer a date or location.
Since launching franchising, Toastique has celebrated 66 signings and currently has 14 units open. This year, the brand plans to open 15 units in new markets including Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Chatum, N.J.; Newport Beach, California; Tampa and Sarasota; and Virginia Beach.
Brianna Keefe serves as founder and CEO of Toastique.