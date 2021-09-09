TailGate Brewery will have a presence at Nashville International Airport.
According to a Metro Codes Department permit, Pinnacle Construction Partners will handle the build-out of the space. The permit is valued at $473,000.
TailGate’s main facility is located in West Davidson County, with the brewing company also operating in Midtown and East Nashville. TailGate is perhaps best known for its offering of 30-plus beers at its taprooms, its pizza and its peanut butter milk stout.
Wesley Keegan serves as TailGate owner and brewmaster.
Spanish tapas restaurant Lola now open in Sylvan Park
Veteran local restaurateur Maher Fawaz and son Andrew Fawaz have opened Spanish tapas restaurant and bar Lola in Sylvan Park near the McCabe Park Roundabout, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The Fawazes, known for their Lebanese bistro Epice in 12South and Green Hills restaurants Santo (world cuisine) and Kalamatas (Mediterranean fare), are operating the restaurant at 4401 Murphy Road.
NBJ reports the hours of operations are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
Near the restaurant are located multiple eateries, including longstanding West Nashville favorite McCabe Pub.
Siege Hospitality is the owner of Lola. In addition to the Fawazes, Siege includes Bradley Ryan and Gabe Reyes.
According to Metro records, a trust owns the 4401 Murphy Road lot, and it is unclear if the restaurant ownership group has any overlap with the business ownership.
Nashville Business Journal originally reported Lola Nashville LLC’s effort in August 2017.
Teriyaki Madness unveiled in Brentwood
A new Teriyaki Madness location in Brentwood leads a fleet of new stores slated to open in the Nashville area.
Denver-based Teriyaki Madness will spawn five or six of the Asian restaurants in the Greater Nashville area within a six- to eight-month timeframe, according to Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Boyce. In total, this would make as many as eight new shops since 2019, prior to which the area had none. This continues a trend of about 50 percent growth per year. The company saw 30 new locations in 2020, 25 of which opened during the pandemic, Boyce said.
Boyce attributes the brand’s success during the pandemic to the company being pandemic-ready before quarantine culture started. The company already focused just as much on curbside pickup and delivery of orders through its mobile app before COVID-19 impacted restaurants.
“We’re lucky because, not only does our food travel really well, […] we were already setup with the technology we needed to work with delivery and with our app, online ordering and curbside,” Boyce told Post sister publication Williamson Home Page. “So we didn’t need to pivot a whole lot; we just needed to kind of turn up the volume. We had our best year ever.”
The new Teriyaki Madness is located at 7115 Southpoint Parkway in the Southpointe Marketplace. Its establishment and opening were coordinated with that of a
Hendersonville location that opened in May 2019, the second of now three Teriyaki Madness stores in Tennessee (the first being in Cleveland).
Franchisees and cousins-in-law Hiren Dayaramani and Vishal Patel own the Brentwood restaurant.
