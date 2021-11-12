Southern Grist Brewing Company will open in early December at 754 Douglas Ave. in East Nashville.
According to a release, the new location will feature a full kitchen led by Executive Chef Andrew Coins.
The location will replace the original Southern Grist outpost at 1201 Porter Road.
“Our East Nashville community is so strong, and we are thrilled to open a larger location with a full kitchen and expanded offerings on Douglas,” Kevin Antoon, Southern Grist CEO and co-founder, said in a release. “This has been a labor of love for our team, and Andrew’s leadership in the kitchen takes the Southern Grist experience to the next level.”
Antoon and fellow Southern Grist co-founders Jamie Lee and Jared Welch launched the company in East Nashville in 2016, with a focus on small-batch, experimental beers. Two years later, Southern Grist opened a 9,900-square-foot production space in The Nations.
Today, Southern Grist features a portfolio of more than 850 beers and employs a staff of 20-plus associates at its Nations production facility and taproom and East Nashville taproom. Releasing anywhere from two to six new beers per week, Southern Grist specializes in New England IPAs, sours, lagers and stouts.
The release notes the Southern Grist facility on Douglas Avenue was constructed essentially from scratch, with the company owning the 3,500-square-foot building — nearly twice the size of the Porter Road structure. With two outdoor patios and parking, the new building features both a bar and a dining room with full table service.
Southern Grist paid $800,000 for its new location (read here).
Coins brings 20 years of experience, including stints in private catering and at Nashville’s Miel, the Peabody Hotel in Memphis and the Charleston Palace Hotel in Charleston, S.C. Coins has designed a menu to complement Southern Grist’s beers, with a range of selections from dry-aged burgers to home-made ramen.
“Our original Porter Road location is the birthplace of Southern Grist, and we are carrying its warm vibe and welcoming spirit with us,” Antoon said in the release.
Captain D’s targets 43-location expansion
Captain D's has finalized 18 agreements with existing franchisees to develop 43 locations in various markets over the next several years, fastcasual.com reports.
Focus states include Florida and Georgia, according to the online trade publication.
The Nashville-based parent company operates more than 540 Captain D’s restaurants in 23 states. Markets that are newer to the company (or planned) include Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio.
Hathorne sees chef step down
Executive chef Evan LoJacono will resign from his position at Hathorne at year's end, owner John Stevenson said in a release.
LoJacono has helmed the kitchen at this independent West Nashville restaurant and bar since February 2020, when he was promoted from his position as chef de cuisine. He has been part of the Hathorne team since it opened in Nashville’s Sylvan Park neighborhood in November 2018.
The Nashville native has spent 10 years working in local kitchens, starting at age 16 as a dishwasher and fry cook at a local meat and three. His cooking experience prior to Hathorne includes Mangia Nashville, The Grilled Cheeserie, and Etch.
“I’m so grateful for my time at Hathorne and the incredible team that John has built there,” LoJacono said in the release. “I’ve had a great time cooking with simple, local ingredients, experimenting with fermentation and pickling, and collaborating with some talented fellow chefs in town. My next steps are to travel and explore food and cooking outside of my hometown.”
Stephenson plans to announce a new chef in the coming weeks.
“We anticipate a seamless transition during Evan’s last few weeks here as the new chef gets acquainted with Hathorne,” said Stephenson. “We have identified and are considering chefs to take over the kitchen, staying true to my passion for fostering young talent with guidance while giving them freedom to create and grow in a healthy, passionate environment.”
