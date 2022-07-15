Proper Saké Co. founder Byron Stithem has opened Rice Vice in East Nashville after a relatively brief run operating Proper Sake in downtown’s Pie Town district.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Rice Vice is located at 3109 Ambrose Ave., near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway near Inglewood. The Rice Vice interior aesthetic gives a nod to 1970s and 1980s Japan.
“I have a reverence for fermented endeavors,” Stithem told the Scene.
An expert in koji, the fungus used to make sake, Stithem worked in the hospitality industry in several cities, an experience that spurred him to open Proper Saké (owned by Proper Sake Co.) in Pie Town in 2017. The business was Nashville’s only sake distillery and also offered a beer popular in Japan‚ the rice-derived lager.
Proper Saké closed in 2020, in large part due to the pandemic.
The Rice Vice menu includes Proper Saké Co. beverages, Japanese sakes not available elsewhere in the South and highballs such as a kinjo-ka with cantaloupe tepach. The business offers vinyl-spinning disc jockeys and pop-up meals visiting chefs create via an on-site yakitori grill.
Rice Vice will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Initial hours will be 4-10 p.m. weekdays and 1-10 p.m. weekends.
Wine restaurant eyed for east side
Beverage professional and former Bastion team member Alex Burch plans to open wine-focused restaurant Bad Idea in East Nashville in spring 2023.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports the business will be located within Mark Sanders’ ex-church sanctuary building at 1021 Russell St., adjacent to Boombozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse. Once housing the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, the former religious building Sanders owns suffered severe tornado damage in 2020 (as did the Boombozz building) and has been rehabbed (read here).
Burch has worked at Kayne Prime, Bastion and Henrietta Red. He devoted the beginning of the pandemic to conducting online wine tastings and classes from home.
“I decided to make a leap of faith,” Burch, who landed advanced sommelier status in 2019, told the Scene. “It’s a different tack we’re going at. We’re leaning into a community thing.”
Burch has established a crowdsourcing option via which he hopes to raise money that will be supplemented by venture capital from investors who have already pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project, the Scene notes.
Midtown building next to Sitar planned for Za Za’s
The owner of the Midtown building accommodating Indian restaurant Sitar is planning Za Za’s Bar and Grill in an adjacent structure, according to a Metro Codes Department permit.
The address is 116 21st Ave. N.
The nondescript building to house Za Za’s, details about which the Post was unable to determine, has offered multiple restaurants and concepts during the 20 years Jai Mata Inc. has owned it. The structure is perhaps best known for hookah bar and lounge Tarboosh.
Ashok Kumar created Jai Mata Inc. for the 2002 purchase of the property for $775,000, Metro records show. He also owns the Sitar restaurant business.
