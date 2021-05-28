Taylor Guardino has been named director of events at the Nashville Wine Auction.
According to a release, Guardino will oversee major Nashville Wine Auction events such as Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend, l’Eté du Vin and Music City Harvest Party annual. She will also coordinate and execute the various dinners and tastings sold as auction items throughout the year.
Guardino was most recently the catering sales manager at downtown boutique hotel Noelle, at which she managed the social- and wedding-related events. She has also held positions with Cheekwood as event sales manager; Chef's Market Catering as a senior sales manager; and SOVA Food as marketing director and event sales coordinator for Take Away Catering and SOVA Catering (a kosher catering company).
Guardino graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2011 with bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in marketing, communication and event planning.
Café Coco now open at full schedule with new owner
Café Coco, the venerable casual restaurant and coffee house located near Midtown’s famed Rock Block, has reopened at 100 percent capacity and under new ownership.
According to a release, Nate Peete now owns the business at 210 Louise Ave. and has kept its form and function as is. Previously, and as the Post reported in August 2020, then-owner Chuck Cinelli was to have sold the business to Marianne McKenzie and Ron McKenzie, who live in Washington state. That effort (read here) failed to materialize.
Peete said Café Coco, which began operations in 1995, is open 24 hours on weekends and from 8 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. The business has returned weekly events like Open Mic Night, trivia and live music at the BackStage Bar.
“We are relieved to be on the other side of the pandemic and opening Café Coco to the full extent,” Peete said in the release. “This is a special place in the hearts of many who live here or have just passed through. I know firsthand because it is where I had my first date, so I want to keep Café Coco going for more generations to experience.”
The Rock Block, a two-block stretch of Elliston Place, is home to Elliston Place Soda Shop and Exit Inn, among other long-time businesses.
Clawson’s Pub & Deli closes in Wedgewood-Houston
Clawson’s Pub & Deli has permanently closed in the Track One Building in Wedgewood-Houston in South Nashville.
Known for its distinctive sandwiches and strong selection of craft beer, the business opened in late 2014 at 1205 Fourth Ave. S., courtesy of owners Ann Clawson and Jens Clawson.
The deli earned praise for its quirky and eclectic interior vibe and friendly service. The Clawsons posted the following on their Instagram page:
“Our lease … expired this past December, and we have learned that it will not be renewed. Our little sandwich haven will go into storage while we search for a new spot. THANK YOU, from the bottom of our beer-soaked hearts, for your support and love. We’ll be popping up around town until we have a place to land.”
