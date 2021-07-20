Officials with Little Fib at Renaissance Nashville Hotel announced Tuesday Joey Healey is their new head chef.
According to a release, Healey has been a chef with various Marriott International properties since 2015. Most recently, he served as senior sous chef with Gaylord Opryland.
The release does not note if Healey is replacing a previous Little Fib chef or if the position is new to the restaurant.
“Little Fib is all about traditional Southern fare with a twist, and nobody embodies that more perfectly than Chef Healey,” Renaissance General Manager Tom Boyer said in the release. “Healey’s passion stems from the years he spent helping his mom bake fresh pumpkin pies in the fall, and it became his inspiration to attend culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando.”
Located at 611 Commerce St., Little Fib bills itself as an “American retro-themed restaurant” taking cues from both Nashville and Southern cuisine.
The Renaissance Nashville Hotel is a 673-room facility that opened in 1987.
Las Paletas reopens in Village after closing in 12South
The owner of Las Paletas have reopened the previously closed Mexican popsicle shop in Hillsboro Village.
According to various reports and social media, Las Paletas will be open Thursdays through Sundays next to Fido through October. The address is 1804 21st Ave. S.
Owners and sisters Irma Paz-Bernstein and Norma Paz closed in 12South in early 2020 due to COVID-19 considerations and because they eventually sold that property. They are now operating in the space once home to Fido’s takeout and sister business Fetch. Las Paletas ice pops had been available at Fetch at that time.
Bob Bernstein owns Fido and sister businesses associated with Bongo Java. Bernstein and Pas-Bernstein are married.
Melrose set for Five Guys
A Five Guys hamburger, hot dog, fries and shake eatery is in the works for Melrose.
According to a Metro permit, the restaurant chain will take the space at 810 Gale Lane formerly occupied by Pie Five. The permit is valued at $340,000, with National Custom Corporate Services listed.
Based in Lorton, Virginia, Five Guys was founded in 1986 and operates about 1,400 locations. Tennessee is home to 32 of the restaurants, with Nashville-Davidson County offering three.
