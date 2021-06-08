Officials with JW Marriott Nashville have named Fabrizio Calvo the hotel's general manager.
According to a release, Calvo is a 20-year veteran of the hospitality industry and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the SoBro-based property, including strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing. JW Marriott is located at 201 Eighth Ave. S.
Previously, Calvo was the general manager of the W Atlanta-Midtown. Before that, he served as the manager of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, from 2015 to 2018. During the course of his career, Calvo has worked at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, The Renaissance Vinoy St. Petersburg, and JW Marriott Cancun & Marriott Casa Magna Cancun.
Calvo studied at the Istituto Tecnico Scuola Superiore Federico Cesi in Rome. He speaks English, Italian and Spanish.
The release does not note the hotel's previous general manager.
Summer opening slated for Vietnamese eatery at The Wash
Local restaurateurs Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton have announced a summer 2021 opening for ESP (East Side Pho), a concept inspired by the street food and soup stalls of Vietnam.
The wife-and-husband team will serve traditional and authentic Vietnamese soups, noodles, salads and snacks from forthcoming open-bay food hall The Wash, to be located at 1101 McKennie Ave. in East Nashville. ESP will the second concept from Nguyen and Newton, joining East Side Banh Mi, a Vietnamese sandwich shop that opened on Gallatin Avenue last August.
Local real estate investor Tyler Cauble and various business partners are undertaking The Wash (read more here).
“We have been absolutely blown away by the support and excitement Nashville has had for East Side Banh Mi since opening, especially during such a hard year for restaurants,” Nguyen said in the release. “We’ve had the idea for this street food-style soup stall concept for a while, and we were thrilled when our friend, Tyler Cauble, approached us to be part of The Wash. We can’t wait to show this amazing city what else we can do.”
Greek restaurant opens at airport
Pyramids Café, which has served Mediterranean and Greek food for nearly 30 years in Nashville, has opened at Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, this is the fifth Pyramids in Tennessee. George Hanna is the proprietor. The concept offers gyros, tabouli, hummus, pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, and various sandwiches, sides, and salads. The menu also Nashville hot chicken, BBQ and seasoned curly fries.
Pyramids Cafe is operating from a space at the Concourse C Triangle. Fraport Tennessee manages the food and retails spaces at BNA.
"With Pyramids Cafe, we're bringing more of the region's vibrant food scene to our program in Nashville," Matt Jennings, Fraport's Tennessee vice president, said in the release. "In the last few months, we have welcomed staples like 400 Degrees, 8th & Roast, Barista Parlor, Tennessee Brew Works, Tootsies, and soon The Urban Juicer. Pyramids Cafe offers more exciting fresh food options when you are on the go.”
