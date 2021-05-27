An image has been released related to the future Midtown building to accommodate Velvet Taco, with onsite work set to start.
The Dallas-based fast-casual concept will operate at 1911 Broadway, a site that previously featured a since-razed building home to Rack Room and Blue Bar. According to a permit valued at about $380,000, Franklin-based Venture Construction will oversee the job.
The start of construction comes as a Velvet Taco, Nashville’s first, recently opened in The Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway.
Founded in 2011, the concept has locations in San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Clay Dover serves as CEO.
The Pizza Machine eyed for east side
Cookeville-based businessman Dylon Neumann is eyeing East Nashville for his mobile The Pizza Machine, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports.
Neumann operates from a converted school bus. In addition, the self-described “entrepreneur and pizzaiolo” deploys an unusual business model: Customers decide what they can afford to pay for the pizza. He will even provide the pizza free.
Read more here.
Whataburger set for Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro
Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro are slated for Whataburger, according to The Tennessean.
The moves come as Whataburger, which ranks among the nation’s top 10 burger-and-fry-focused fast-food chains in terms of sales, recently chose Nashville for its first Tennessee location since having left the state years ago.
The morning daily reports the chain is eyeing nine locations collectively for the four markets.
The San Antonio-based privately held regional company preps to open at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage, according to a document submitted to Metro.
Once opened, Tennessee will join Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as states with the popular brand.
Founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger employs about 48,000 workers at roughly 840 locations — recognized for their orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings. Most of the stores are company owned but more than 125 are franchised (according to Franchise Times), with the locations opened 24 hours per day seven days a week.
Read more here.
