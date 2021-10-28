SoBro’s Goo Goo Chocolate Co. shop will reopen on Friday, Nov. 5.
Located at 116 Third Ave. S., the business closed in April to undergo a $2 million upgrade. The soon-to-open space will offer visitors an immersive experience and alcoholic beverage options.
The Goo Goo Chocolate Co. space will offer interactive classes, a design-your-own confection station, a full-service chocolate bar and a retail shop. The chocolate bar will serve premium chocolates, wine and whiskey pairings, alcoholic milkshakes and a rotating selection of seasonal treats.
Centric Architecture and CITY Construction have served as architect and general contractor, respectively. Both are locally based.
“Our team has been hard at work creating an experiential Willy Wonka-esque destination unlike anything else in Nashville,” Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster, said in a release. “From boozy milkshakes, to kiosks where visitors can be their own chocolatier and create a Design Your Own Premium on demand, to light fixtures dripping with chocolate — it’s safe to say that all your senses will be in for a treat.”
Goo Goo Chocolate Co.’s hours of operations will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The original shop opened in 2014 and allowed visitors to see Goo Goo clusters (original, pecan and peanut butter flavors) being made.
Standard Candy Co. invented the Goo Goo cluster in 1912 in Nashville. The roundish milk chocolate-covered concoction is filled with caramel, marshmallow nougat and roasted peanuts.
Read more and see the previous exterior design here.
Egghill ready to serve breakfast in Edgehill Village
The backers of a breakfast restaurant Egghill will open Friday, Oct. 29, in Edgehill Village.
Veteran chefs Parkes Brittain (The 404 Kitchen) and Luke Williams (Tailor Nashville) are overseeing the business, which will be located at 1201 Villa Place.
“Since we introduced the idea of Egghill, we have heard from folks in the area that a quality breakfast place is needed,” Brittain said. “This is a thriving neighborhood where people are on the go with work, their businesses and families. A quick, gourmet breakfast option is something our neighbors are telling us they will embrace.”
Egghill will share an address with Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, a regional chain backed by local private equity firm and holding company Blackbird Capital. According to a release, Blackbird Capital is the investor in Egghill, which will take about half the space once home to Edgehill Café. The space is adjacent to Jack Brown’s, which opened in late 2019.
Egghill is being billed as specializing in craft breakfast sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients. The business will target Music Row officials, Edgehill residents and Vanderbilt and Belmont universities faculty, staff and students seeking a “quick, high-quality breakfast option,” the release notes.
“Our hospitality investments trend toward simple concepts that have a big impact,” Blackbird Capital Principal Chenault Sanders said in the release. “Busy people should still expect great food for breakfast. We are excited about Egghill and the scalability of the concept.”
The Egghill days and hours of operations are Wednesdays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to noon; Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;Monday and Tuesdays, closed.
Read more here.
