Big Trouble Brewing Co.’s taproom is now operational in downtown Gallatin.
The brewery joins Half Batch Brewing in Hendersonville as Sumner County’s two craft beer makers. Cottontown had been home to BriarScratch Brewing, with that business seemingly no longer operational.
Big Trouble Brewing Co., the taproom for which is open Mondays through Saturdays and features five beers on tap, is located at 213 W. Main St.
Urban Juicer to take space at Amazon tower
The owners of Nashville-based The Urban Juicer + Eatery have applied for a future space at the soon-to-open first building for the Amazon Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards.
The Construction Partnership is handling the build-out of the space, which will offer an address of 109 Platform Way N.
The Urban Juicer stores are found on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose, in downtown’s The Arcade, in Sylvan Station (in Sylvan Heights), in Hillsboro Village and on Gallatin Avenue on the city’s east side.
