Oliver Hospitality has appointed Christopher Ayala as executive chef of Ellington’s, located in the company’s boutique Fairlane Hotel downtown.
According to a release, Ayala was named executive sous chef at Williamsburg Golf Club in Virginia in 2013 after earning a culinary arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
Shortly after, Ayala helped open La Tienda Restaurant as executive chef before moving to Nashville in 2018. In 2019, Ayala was named executive chef at The Sarasota Modern where he managed multiple outlets and venues.
Most recently, Ayala served as executive chef at the Nashville Zoo, managing three restaurants and a coffee shop.
Ayala replaces Kristen Beringson.
“Chef Ayala's fresh approach to New American cuisine and utilizing local ingredients whenever possible will be the driving force behind the culinary vision at Ellington's,” Sondra Richardson, Oliver Hospitality corporate director of food and beverage, said in the release. “Chris' passion for food, infectious spirit of teamwork, combined with his extensive experience, is exactly what we need to elevate Ellington's to it's true potential.”
Ellington’s is open daily for dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 401 Union St.
The Pancake Pantry sets opening date
The owners of breakfast restaurant The Pancake Pantry have announced a Dec. 13 opening in the building housing SoBro’s Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville.
The opening will come as the restaurant’s parent company celebrates 60 years of operations this year in Hillsboro Village.
The 4,200-square-foot restaurant features 114 interior seats and 28 seats on an outdoor patio, according to a release. It will occupy a space within the 20-story building but is not specifically part of the 252-room Hyatt Centric, which opened earlier this year and offers an address of 210 Molloy St.
The Pancake Pantry will be open for breakfast and lunch daily, 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“The Pancake Pantry is a Nashville icon,” Chip Bradley, the company's managing partner, said in the release. “For so many people — residents and tourists alike — [it is] a must-visit location. We’re thrilled to make our famous scratch-made pancakes and the friendliest service in town available to more people.”
Read more here.
Bringle’s Smoking Oasis to open Saturday in The Nations
Carey Bringle, owner of Gulch barbecue joint Peg Leg Porker, has announced his Bringle’s Smoking Oasis will open Saturday.
The address is 4901 Centennial Blvd.
Unlike Peg Leg Porker, Bringle’s Smoking Oasis will offer Texas-style barbecue (smoked beef, ribs, brisket, chicken and turkey) and fried chicken. Bringle has planned the restaurant since early 2020 (read more here).
Post sister publication Nashville Scene has more details here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.