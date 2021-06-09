National Italian restaurant franchise, North Italia, announced Wednesday it will stretch its business in Tennessee from Nashville to Franklin and host a food-industry job fair.
North Italia plans to open its doors July 21 in the McEwen Northside development. The company is a division of The Cheesecake Factory Inc., which acquired parent company Fox Restaurant Concepts in 2019 for $308 million with an additional $45 million still being paid ratably by 2023.
Before opening to the dining public, the North Italia Franklin team will on June 16 open its doors for the first time to host a unique job fair in which potential hires can come exhibit their culinary prowess as a sort of tryout — whether they are professionally experienced or not. North Italia officials characterized this in a press release as a means by which to pour into new talent to help them build careers in the industry.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 to June 19 as well as from June 21 to 26 and June 28 to July 3. The restaurant will also hold its job fair for alternate hours on June 20 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Founded in 2002, the brand now runs nearly 30 locations across the United States.
