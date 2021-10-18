Nashville gas prices have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the past week, as the prices in the United States are the highest they've been since 2014.
Locally, the prices are averaging $3.17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 596 stations in Nashville. Gas prices in Nashville are 24 cents per gallon higher than the the mark of a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than the 2020 figure of the same time.
Nationally, a gallon of regular gas is averaging $3.27 — more than a $1 increase compared to the figure this time in 2020 and, as noted, the highest the price has been in seven years.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station with the cheapest gas in Nashville has the fuel priced at $2.83 while the most expensive is $3.50, a difference of 67 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state as of Monday is $2.75 per gallon while the highest is $3.99, a difference of $1.24.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week and is up 11.1 cents per gallon from the mark of a month ago (read more here). The hike is due, in part, to a limited supply of crude oil.
For comparison, Chattanooga is seeing an average of $3.07 per gallon, up 12.2 cents from last week's $2.95 mark. The Huntsville market is at $3.08 a gallon, up 12.9 cents from last week's $2.95 figure.
