Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality — perhaps best known for its Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant — announced Tuesday it is tentatively targeting a fall opening for its Scout’s Pub Midtown.
The restaurant, billed as offering “modern pub food and craft cocktails” will be located in mixed-use tower SkyHouse located at the intersect of 17th Avenue South and Broadway and within the district from which its name derives.
The Scout’s Pub, to join a sister business located in Franklin’s Westhaven community and that opened in 2016, will take the space last home to Louie’s Wine Dive. The address is 101 17th Ave. S.
Scout’s features European gastropub influences, with a menu offering bourbonyaki wrap (made with bourbon-marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mushrooms, arugula, goat cheese and wontons), The Scout burger (made with Bear Creek Farm angus beef) and fish and chips.
Denver-based Simpson Housing owns SkyHouse, with Atlanta-based Novare having developed the site with the high-rise.
AMH is not disclosing either the cost to get operational or the terms of its lease. Austin Benedict, first vice president with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE, represented Simpson Housing in the lease deal.
AMH is expecting about 70 to 80 employees to work at the future Scout's Pub.
“It's exciting to see our team engaged and ready for new ventures and challenges,” AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall said in the release. “They've been looking for a good fit for another Scout’s Pub, and we strongly believe this is it. There is a great energy in Midtown with many locals of all ages choosing to live and work in the area. Scout's Pub will be a great partner to the food and libation options that already exist in the neighborhood.”
Scout’s Pub Midtown will be open Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will feature happy hour Sundays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend brunch will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will offer cocktails, country fried steak and eggs, blueberry banana pancakes, fried egg sandwiches and a kids’ menu.
A. Marshall Hospitality oversees 10 restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee and will open an 11th in Cullman, Alabama, later this year. Its holdings include — in addition to Scout’s and Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant — Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon's New South, Puckett's Trolley and Puckett's Catering and Events.
