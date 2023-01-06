Locally based Mexican restaurant chain Cinco de Mayo is tentatively slated to open in February or March in Midtown near the Vanderbilt University campus.

The eatery will be located at 2032 West End Ave. in the space last home to PizzaRev and in a one-story retail building home to DGX and Five Guys, among other businesses. The structure is known as Uptown Crossing.

Cinco art

2032 West End Ave. as seen in 2018

