Locally based Mexican restaurant chain Cinco de Mayo is tentatively slated to open in February or March in Midtown near the Vanderbilt University campus.
The eatery will be located at 2032 West End Ave. in the space last home to PizzaRev and in a one-story retail building home to DGX and Five Guys, among other businesses. The structure is known as Uptown Crossing.
The effort to get the restaurant operational within the next few months (according to a source) comes as the Cinco de Mayo once located in downtown's Cummins Station closed in mid-2022.
The general Nashville area is home to nine Cinco de Mayo locations, including one in the building once home to Mad Donna’s at 1313A Woodland St. on the city's east side. That Cinco de Mayo opened in 2019.
Of note, Vanderbilt in November 2022 paid $12,087,500 for the former home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba and located across West End Avenue from Uptown Crossing (read more here).
Billed as offering pizza and craft beer, PizzaRev seemingly closed in the future Cinco de Mayo space in 2019 after a relatively brief run.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.