Huntington Beach, California-based men’s warm weather fashion-centric retailer Travis Mathew has chosen The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee location.
A permit notes Travis Mathew will operate from about 1,700 square feet in which shoe store Aldo last conducted business. The permit is valued at $250,000.
Founded in 2007 and taking cues from Southern California fashion trends, Travis Mathew offers shirts, pants, hats, shoes and accessories. The items suggest sunny climates and golf courses.
The Travis Mathew parent company operates 24 stores in 10 U.S. states and one shop in Japan.
The cities with a Travis Mathew and located within the closest proximity to Nashville are Charlotte and Chicago.
Neither Travis Mathew nor mall officials could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date.
