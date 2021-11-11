West Coast chain Dutch Bros Coffee is eyeing the Rivergate Mall area of Madison for what would be its third Davidson County business.
The café will be located at 1713-15 Gallatin Pike N., seemingly in a building last home to a Logan’s Roadhouse, according to a permit valued at about $128,000. Brentwood-based H. Michael Hindman Architects is handling design work.
The future Dutch Bros will join area sister businesses at 310 W. Trinity Lane and at 4001 Lebanon Pike (in the Hermitage Business Center), the latter of which is now open and represents the chain’s first shop located east of the Mississippi River. In addition, Dutch Bros cafes are planned for Gallatin and Smyrna, according to the company website. (Read more here.)
Dutch Bros Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane Boersma and Travis Boersma. The café chain is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, and offers about 440 locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Tennessee and Arizona.
Dutch Bros officials could not be reached for comment.
