Nashville-based Tennessee Brew Works has announced plans for a taproom and brewery in Lenoir City — with an emphasis on experimental and sour beers.

According to multiple media reports, the future East Tennessee facility will offer 21,000 square feet and is projected to open in spring 2024. It will be called Lenoir City Barrel House. The address is 200 East Depot St.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

