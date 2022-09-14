Nashville-based Tennessee Brew Works has announced plans for a taproom and brewery in Lenoir City — with an emphasis on experimental and sour beers.
According to multiple media reports, the future East Tennessee facility will offer 21,000 square feet and is projected to open in spring 2024. It will be called Lenoir City Barrel House. The address is 200 East Depot St.
According to a release, Lenoir City Barrel House’s main focus will be beers fermented in wood tanks, stainless steel vessels and oak barrels. In addition, the brewery will showcase experimental, historical and small-batch specialty beers, to include both ales and lagers.
“I have wanted to build a brewery like the Lenoir City Barrel House for over 20 years,” TBW Head Brewer Matt Simpson, who will oversee construction of the brewery, said in the release. “Imagination is not in short supply at Tennessee Brew Works; it is exciting to finally showcase our knowledge of wild and sour beers. We will extend the limits of modern brewing while paying homage to old world beer styles and techniques.”
The only Nashville-based brewing company with a non-Davidson County taproom is TailGate, which is now operational in Chattanooga at the former Terminal Brewhouse building (read here).
Christian Spears founded Tennessee Brew Works in 2013, with the brewery located in downtown Nashville's Pie Town district. TBW is one of only three Davidson County-based breweries that both bottle and can (joining Blackstone and Yazoo).
TBW introduced the Tennessee Grain Initiative, with hopes of establishing a new cash crop for the state. The business created the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018, partnering with Batey Farms (Murfreesboro), the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee State Parks.
With a population of about 10,100, Lenoir City sits near the Tennessee River about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville. The town seemingly offers no brewery.
Nashville Business Journal was the first local media entity to report TBW’s plan.
