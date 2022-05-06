Tennessee State University has announced that retail chains Kroger and Lowe’s have awarded the college more than $1 million in scholarship funding.
The university will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide more details about the partnership with Lowe’s.
Kroger and TSU on Thursday announced their partnership on the Scholarship and Student Success Fund program, which supports first-year students planning to use their degrees in the agricultural and food industry.
Four students from the College of Agriculture will be awarded $25,000 in scholarship aid from Kroger. Students will be able to apply for the scholarship before the 2022-2023 school year and will be selected through an application process.
“This investment reinforces Kroger’s commitment to building up the communities we serve,” Sonya Hostetler, Kroger's Nashville division president, said. “We are proud to partner with TSU to support these students and, ultimately, our future workforce.”
Scholarship funds will also assist selected students with additional educational support, and each student will receive mentorship opportunities and work with faculty, staff and Kroger.
In 2019, SunTrust, now Truist, awarded the college $100,000 for four students and in 2018 TSU was awarded $450,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for food safety research.
“It plants the seed for success for our students,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “It’s not what you do for TSU, but what you do for the [broader] community.”
It’s a busy week for TSU, as Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address the school’s graduates at commencement on Saturday.
