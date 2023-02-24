The Krispy Kreme in Midtown has closed after a nearly 30-year run.
Located at 2103 Elliston Place within the street’s so-called “Rock Block,” the donut and coffeehouse business seemingly opened in 1995.
Krispy Kreme officials could not be reached for comment as to a reason for the closing.
The owner of the Krispy Kreme site — which offers an alternative address of 2101 Elliston Place — is a limited partnership that includes local real estate investor Marc Stengel.
Relatedly, Ridgefield Properties (a separate entity Stengel manages) owns an adjacent parking lot (see here), which partly accommodates Krispy Kreme customers and offers an address of 2103B Elliston Place. Stengel paid $2.8 million for that property, with the seller having been Krispy Kreme Donut Corp.
Stengel declined to say what he might have planned for the now-closed Krispy Kreme building.
The Ridgefield Properties parking lot does not include a surface parking lot with an address of 2105 Ellison Place and that is part of property offering the building home to Elliston Place Soda Shop. Via an LLC, local developer Tony Giarratana owns the soda shop business (read here) but not the building. Stengel (a long-time Giarratana friend and business associate) has no ownership in either the building or restaurant business.
Relatedly, Giarratana is undertaking Rock Block Flats (read here) on a nearby Elliston Place site, owned by Ridgefield Properties.
The general Nashville area offers four Krispy Kreme locations, with the now-closed Elliston Place shop having been the only one on the city’s west side. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C. and founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme operated one of its first stores (seemingly having opened in the 1930s) in Nashville. Today, the company is home to donut and coffee shops in multiple countries.
