Aertson

The space last home to Caviar & Bananas is seen in Aertson Midtown's lower left segment.

 Courtesy of Buckingham

An Asian restaurant is slated for the space last home to Caviar & Bananas in the Aertson Midtown mixed-use tower.

To offer Japanese cuisine, Ichigo Ichie will operate at 2031 Broadway, according to a Metro permit valued at $750,000.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.