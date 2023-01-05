An Asian restaurant is slated for the space last home to Caviar & Bananas in the Aertson Midtown mixed-use tower.
To offer Japanese cuisine, Ichigo Ichie will operate at 2031 Broadway, according to a Metro permit valued at $750,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
An Asian restaurant is slated for the space last home to Caviar & Bananas in the Aertson Midtown mixed-use tower.
To offer Japanese cuisine, Ichigo Ichie will operate at 2031 Broadway, according to a Metro permit valued at $750,000.
The owners of the restaurant business are based in both Nashville and San Francisco, according to a source. A spring opening is being eyed.
Ichigo Ichie restaurants operate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, though those businesses (owned by the same entity) are not affiliated with the future Midtown restaurant, the source said.
Nashville-based Powell architectural firm Powell is designing the interior of the space, according to the permit.
Caviar & Bananas, which billed itself as a gourmet market and café, closed in 2018 after an approximately two-year run (read here).
Greg Coleman and Jon Petty, brokers with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, represented Aertson Midtown owner Buckingham Companies. Nicole Crosby, a Nashville-based Remax agent, represented the Ichigo Ichie owners.
In addition to retail spaces, the 17-floor Aertson Midtown offers 351 apartments and opened in 2017. A Kimpton hotel sits adjacent to the building, with its site also developed by Buckingham.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.