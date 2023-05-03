A Japanese restaurant is planned for SoBro.

According to a permit application, Haru Sushi will take a street-level space in the tri-branded Marriott Hotel tower located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and the former Fifth Avenue South. The general address of the mixed-use tower is 410 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue).

Marriott

Tri-branded Marriott Hotel building

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.