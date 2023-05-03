According to a permit application, Haru Sushi will take a street-level space in the tri-branded Marriott Hotel tower located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and the former Fifth Avenue South. The general address of the mixed-use tower is 410 Rep. John L. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue).
The Post was unable to determine ownership of the future restaurant and other details. However, sources said there seemingly is an affiliation with the ownership of Calascas Mexican Cuisine, which also operates in the hotel building and fronts Korean Veterans Boulevard.
The permit notes Murfreesboro’s KDGI is the interior design architect.
The filing for the permit for Haru Sushi comes as a similar permit application recently was made for Hal’s The Steakhouse, also to take space in the Marriott hotel structure (read here).
